The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Salvatore Incandela refuses to accept rape verdict, claims he is only guilty of 'sex in public'

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:07am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salvatore Incandela outside court during his trial. Picture: Blake Foden

A rapist has huffed and puffed in court before shouting at a prosecutor, who declared the offender was trying to "save face" by claiming he was only guilty of "having sex in public".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.