The boy accused of a Canberra skatepark murder has been acquitted, but he remains behind bars for knifing the dead teenager's cousin.
The ACT Supreme Court remained almost silent on Friday afternoon as a jury forewomen declared the 17-year-old not guilty.
Advertisement
The boy, aged 15 at the time of a deadly 12-person brawl at the Weston Creek skatepark, had been accused of killing an 18-year-old man by stabbing him six times.
He denied responsibility for the September 2020 murder, for which defence barrister David Barrow blamed an "out of control" adult.
Mr Barrow described this brawler, aged in his mid-20s, as "a shameless liar" during his closing address to the jury.
The boy has, however, pleaded guilty to a charge of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm on the deceased's 16-year-old cousin.
He stabbed that boy once in the back amidst the same two-minute melee, which Crown prosecutor Rebecca Christensen SC described at the start of his five-week trial as being "quick and confused".
The fight erupted when three carloads of people converged on the skatepark in response to a Snapchat argument, details of which have been suppressed by Chief Justice Lucy McCallum.
None of the people involved in the melee can be named because of court orders.
The accused boy, wearing a grey jumper in the dock, did not show any visible signs of emotion upon hearing the not guilty verdict.
His father sat in front of the dock to support him through the trial, and he nodded to his mother and aunt, who were seated in the public gallery, as prison guards led him back to the court cells.
Mr Barrow, who later hugged the boy's parents in a corridor outside the courtroom, indicated the 17-year-old wished to apply for bail.
He said such an application would probably be made next week.
Chief Justice McCallum listed the boy's sentence hearing for the grievous bodily harm offence to take place on July 29.
More to come.
MORE COVERAGE OF THE TRIAL:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.