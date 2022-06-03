The Canberra Times
Teenager charged with Weston Creek skatepark murder found not guilty

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:45am
A crime scene established by police in September 2020, after the fatal fight. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The boy accused of a Canberra skatepark murder has been acquitted, but he remains behind bars for knifing the dead teenager's cousin.

Blake Foden

Local News

