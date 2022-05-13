The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Weston Creek skatepark brawler tells ACT Supreme Court 'horrifying' video was not 'some sort of trophy'

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 13 2022 - 6:31am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bystanders look on as police investigate at the scene of the fatal fight. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A skatepark brawler has denied filming a "horrifying" video at the scene of a fatal fight as "some sort of trophy", and admitted deleting the footage after it was publicly revealed someone had died.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.