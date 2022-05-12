A man has been sentenced to jail for stealing a car, robbing the driver and holding a knife to his throat in a Kippax carpark last June.
Jackson Nathanial-Jai Marshall, 21, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery but an ACT Supreme Court jury in February found him guilty.
A recently published judgment states Marshall, a former hospitality worker, met up with another man in Kippax to exchange money, possibly for the sale of drugs.
As the victim sat in the driver's seat of his father's Ford turbo sedan, which he drove to the site, Marshall got into the back seat and held a knife to the man's throat.
Another man got into the front passenger seat and told the victim to "get the f--- out of the car" before the sedan was driven away.
The victim's two mobile phones and and his wallet were also taken.
The car was later found damaged and Marshall was arrested about the same time.
The victim said in an impact statement that he now looked over his shoulder all the time and had trouble sleeping.
He was now scared and when he was home, noises at the front made him anxious.
The judgment also states that before the Kippax offending, Marshall was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court to partially suspended jail terms, with good behaviour orders attached, for ram-raiding an IGA where he stole some items, and a newsagency but could not gain access to take anything.
Acting Justice Peter Berman said "when I take into account his prospects for rehabilitation and the objective seriousness of his offending, nothing less than full-time custody is the appropriate sentence".
"It is such a sentence which best promotes the protection of the community," acting Justice Berman said.
"Although there is some hope, Mr Marshall's significant criminal history and the failure of Mr Marshall to take advantage of opportunities for rehabilitation offered to him in the past, most notably the good behaviour orders he breached by the commission of the aggravated robbery, show that it cannot be said that Mr Marshall is unlikely to offend again."
The judge noted the authors of the pre-sentence report assessing Marshall as having a medium risk of reoffending.
"I accept the submission made by Mr Marshall's lawyers that he is 'a young indigenous man with mental health difficulties who experienced difficulties in his home life as a child, growing up estranged from his biological father and with a difficult relationship with his stepfather," he said.
In relation to the ram raids, the judge said "they were committed in a rather spectacular fashion".
Acting Justice Berman sentenced Marshall to nearly four-and-a-half years' jail.
This includes three years for the Kippax robbery and the re-sentencing of Marshall for his ram raids.
The total term is backdated to May 2020 and with a non-parole period of 21 months from November 2021, Marshal will be eligible for release in August 2023.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
