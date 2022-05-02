A young man covered in blood ran to a Canberra fast food outlet in search of assistance after a fatal fight at the nearby skatepark, where two cousins had been stabbed, a court has heard.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
