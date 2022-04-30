The Canberra Times
Greenway man to face court for 32 serious offences

Sarah Lansdown
PB
By Sarah Lansdown, and Peter Brewer
Updated April 30 2022 - 7:36am, first published 6:30am
The ACT Magistrates Court. Picture: Karleen Minney

A 19-year-old Greenway man has been refused bail in the ACT Magistrates Court after being charged with 32 serious sex offence and assault offences, including multiple charges of sexual intercourse without consent.

