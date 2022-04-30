A 19-year-old Greenway man has been refused bail in the ACT Magistrates Court after being charged with 32 serious sex offence and assault offences, including multiple charges of sexual intercourse without consent.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
