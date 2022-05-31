The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'Shameless liar' might be responsible for Weston Creek skatepark murder, barrister David Barrow tells ACT Supreme Court

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 31 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the Weston Creek skatepark hours after the incident. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

There is compelling evidence to suggest an "out of control" adult is to blame for a Canberra skatepark killing, according to a barrister for the boy alleged to be responsible.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.