The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Woman has car seized, charged with driving offences after alleged ACT Policing pursuit across Canberra's south

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 30 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has had her car seized and now faces a raft of charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit across Canberra's south, which came to a stop only after a second set of stop sticks were used.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.