A woman has had her car seized and now faces a raft of charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit across Canberra's south, which came to a stop only after a second set of stop sticks were used.
ACT Policing in a statement said about 5:35pm Sunday, they were called about a blue Subaru Liberty driving erratically in the Wanniassa area.
About 15 minutes later, an unmarked police car tried a traffic stop of the car after seeing it being driven on the wrong side of McBryde Crescent
Shortly after, a pursuit started after the woman allegedly failed to stop for police on Wheeler Cresent.
While the car was travelling on Erindale Drive, police deployed stop sticks and the front-left tyre began to deflate, but the pursuit continued onto Mawson Drive.
As the woman, 37, drove past the Mawson shops, a second set of stop sticks were deployed, deflating the right-front tyre.
The Subaru was then driven at low speed allegedly through a red light at the intersection of Mawson Drive and Athllon Drive and continued onto Beasley Street, Pearce where it came to a stop.
The woman was arrested and her car, allegedly fitted with plates from another vehicle, was seized.
She was charged with numerous offences, including failing to stop for police, aggravated dangerous driving, drug driving, driving a car with numberplate issued to another vehicle and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
The woman is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
