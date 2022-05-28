A 39-year-old man with a suspended NSW learner licence will face the ACT Magistrates Court in June after he was caught twice for alleged high-range drink driving in the span of one hour on Friday.
In a Saturday statement, ACT Policing said that about 3am, the Nicholls man and his Mercedes C200 were at a Gungahlin service station where police discovered he was allegedly driving on a suspended learner licence.
Officers conducted a roadside breath screening test, with the result allegedly being 0.209.
Advertisement
He was issued an ACT suspension notice, further removing his right to drive in Canberra for another 90 days, and released from custody.
About one hour later, police officers saw the man allegedly driving the Mercedes again on Gundaroo Drive.
A second roadside breath screening test was conducted, resulting in another alleged high range result of 0.195.
The man was arrested and taken to the ACT Watch House. He has been charged with two counts each of drink driving and driving while suspended.
Police have urged motorists to drink or drive, not both.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.