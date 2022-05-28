The Canberra Times
Man, 39, on suspended learner licence to face ACT Magistrates Court for alleged high-range drink driving

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 28 2022 - 12:50am, first published 12:30am
A 39-year-old man with a suspended NSW learner licence will face the ACT Magistrates Court in June after he was caught twice for alleged high-range drink driving in the span of one hour on Friday.

