A childcare worker is set to face court on Monday after he allegedly indecently assaulted two children and physically assaulted another at a daycare facility.
ACT Policing in a statement said they received reports this month from two parents about alleged indecent assaults that had been committed against their children at a Canberra daycare facility.
Following a police investigation, a 28-year-old man, of North Canberra, was arrested on Sunday.
Advertisement
He has been charged with two counts of indecency acts against a child under 10 years and one count of common assault.
Police said his employment at the childcare facility had recently been terminated.
Support is being provided to the facility and families involved in this matter.
Police urge any complainants of sexual violence to report matters via phone on 131 444, attend a police station or report via the ACT Policing website.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.