Childcare worker to face ACT Magistrates Court for alleged indecent acts and assault on children

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 30 2022 - 12:47am, first published May 29 2022 - 11:00pm
A childcare worker is set to face court on Monday after he allegedly indecently assaulted two children and physically assaulted another at a daycare facility.

Local News

