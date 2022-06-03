The Canberra Times
'Horrendous' track at Thoroughbred Park may have caused horse fall that killed Riharna Thomson

BF
By Blake Foden
June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
Riharna Thomson, who was studying political science at the Australian National University. Picture: Facebook

The condition of a track described as "horrendous" potentially caused a horse to fall at a Canberra racecourse, leaving its rider with a fatal head injury, a coroner has found.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

