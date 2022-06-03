The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

Australian Electoral Commissioner praises integrity taskforce after Cheng Fan sentenced for emails spam targeting Kristy McBain

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated June 3 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy McBain last September in Murrumbateman where she announced a commitment to roads infrastructure critical for the Yass Valley, Canberra and the wider region. Picture: Karleen Minney

An electoral integrity taskforce has been praised after Australia's first successful prosecution of a person for breaching electoral laws that prohibit misleading or deceiving Australians about the act of casting a vote.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.