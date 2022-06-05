A man has been caught drink driving twice in the space of one hour on Canberra roads.
Police say they pulled over a 36-year-old Latham man at about 4.15am on Sunday morning driving a Nissan ute.
In a statement, ACT police said they saw the car attempting to make multiple attempts to leave a Mitchell car park.
The officers stopped the driver and he returned a positive screening test for alcohol.
He was taken to Gungahlin station where he a returned a reading of 0.103 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.
The 36-year-old's licence was immediately suspended and he was released from custody.
However, only an hour later the same man was caught driving the Nissan ute again on Grimwade Street in Mitchell.
The man was again taken to Gungahlin station, where he returned a reading of 0.095 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.
He was arrested and taken to the ACT Watch House. The man will face court over two driving charges and for driving while disqualified.
In light of the incident, police have urged Canberra drivers to not drink and drive, saying that alcohol was a significant risk factor for serious and fatal accidents.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
