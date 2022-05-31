Seven cars were damaged while travelling on the Tuggeranong Parkway on Saturday morning, when scaffolding reportedly fell from a utility.
Insecure scaffolding equipment was believed to have fallen from the vehicle into the northbound lanes, causing a collision.
Police are seeking dashcam footage which may have captured the incident, which took place near the Glenloch Interchange at around 6.45am on May 28.
ACT Policing's Major Collision Team have called on anyone in the vicinity between 6.30am and 7am who has dash-cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://www.crimestoppersact.com.au.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
