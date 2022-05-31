The Canberra Times
Multiple cars reportedly damaged after scaffolding fell from ute on the Tuggeranong Parkway

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:15am
Seven cars were damaged while travelling on the Tuggeranong Parkway on Saturday morning, when scaffolding reportedly fell from a utility.

