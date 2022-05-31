The Canberra Times
ANU lecturer 'fairly dismissed' over nude swim with student: Fair Work Commission

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:50am
A lecturer sacked by the Australian National University after swimming naked and kissing a student was fairly dismissed, the industrial umpire has found after an appeal by the ANU against an earlier decision.

