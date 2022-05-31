The lecturer, in the appeal panel's words, "plainly did not conduct himself with care and diligence as to the consequences of his actions on the evening of 21 November 2017, used his position as a senior academic and organiser at the retreat to place himself in a compromising position alone with the Student on the beach, and did not treat the Student in her capacity as such at a University educational event but rather interacted with her as if he was engaged in a purely private social activity.

