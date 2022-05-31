A woman in her 90s has sadly died while infected with COVID-19, as Canberra hospitals report a possible record number of virus admissions.
There were 93 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Monday 8pm.
Of those 93 people in hospital, four were in ICU and two on ventilators.
The ACT reported 673 new cases, 301 of which were recorded via PCR test and 372 on rapid antigen tests.
Of the new cases, 173 were aged between 25 and 39 years of age.
The latest death brings the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in the territory to 63.
The COVID statistics for Sunday were published on Tuesday due to the Reconciliation Day public holiday on Monday.
In the 24 hours until 8pm Sunday, there were 88 COVID-19 patients in hospital, three in ICU and two on ventilation.
There were 607 new cases.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has said "it's fine" for Canberrans to cross the border into NSW and get a free flu vaccine.
Ms Stephen-Smith said cost was not a barrier for most Canberrans to get the flu vaccine, and the government is offering them for free for vulnerable groups.
COVID deaths are rising across the nation, with 88 people with the virus dying over the weekend.
On Saturday, 58 deaths and nearly 34,000 cases were recorded.
There are concerns the flu season will further strain Australian hospitals clogged up with COVID-19 cases.
NSW, Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria will be offering free vaccines from June.
The Australian Red Cross has urged people to donate blood, concerned the flu season will cause supplies to deplete.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
