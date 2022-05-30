The Canberra Times
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says Canberrans can get free flu vaccine from NSW

By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 30 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 9:04pm
As NSW residents are to be offered the flu vaccine for free from Wednesday, Queanbeyan pharmacists are preparing for increased demand including potentially from ACT residents.

