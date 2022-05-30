As NSW residents are to be offered the flu vaccine for free from Wednesday, Queanbeyan pharmacists are preparing for increased demand including potentially from ACT residents.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said it was fine for ACT residents to get a free flu vaccine across the border.
"If that's the case, and they're not going to be checking for identification, then that's fine for people to do that," Ms Stephen-Smith told ABC Radio.
On the same day free flu vaccines will be offered to NSW residents, the AIS Arena COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic will close.
ACT Health said it has administered nearly 300,000 vaccines since opening in September 2021.
It said the centre also gave out nearly 24,000 doses during its busiest week, and employed 110 nurses and vaccinated more than 3000 people a day at its peak.
The AIS mass vaccination clinic will not be repurposed to dispense flu vaccines.
Ms Stephen-Smith has said despite NSW offering free vaccines for all residents from June 1, cost is not a barrier for most Canberrans.
"We do have a really strong take up of flu vaccination in the ACT," she said.
"We've got 54 per cent of those aged over 65, which is an increase of more than 20 per cent in the last two weeks of people taking up their flu vaccine.
"We've also got really strong take up among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 50 ... [at] more than 60 per cent.
"We don't believe that cost is the main barrier for people in the ACT for most people who want to get vaccinated."
Ms Stephen-Smith encouraged GPs to waive consultation fees or offer bulk billing for patients wanting a flu vaccine.
"I think it is important to recognise that in the other jurisdictions ... they are actually providing the vaccine for free just to a wider group of people, but there's still potentially a consultation fee," she said.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
