Rules unclear for ACT with Queanbeyan to provide free flu vaccines

Queanbeyan pharmacists are working through the implication of free flu shots from next month, including whether Canberrans should be turned back at the border.
Health professionals received an email from NSW Health on Sunday night, informing both general practitioners and pharmacists they'd be administering vaccinations for free from June 1.
The decision follows a move from Queensland a week ago to provide free shots, which was matched by South Australia and Western Australia over the weekend, with Victoria set to follow suit.
The ACT has not yet acted in step with other jurisdictions. A government spokesperson said on Monday they will continue monitoring vaccine uptake, which was higher than other parts of the country.
A NSW Health spokesman said while free flu shots were designed for residents of the state for the month of June, health professionals would not be required to check for ID.
At least one general practitioner in NSW was turning away appointments from ACT residents on Monday.
Mohammad Hasan, owner of Blooms The Chemist Karabar, said it would likely be families struggling to meet the cost in Canberra.
Flu vaccines are around $30 in the ACT, with free shots offered to some priority groups, including those aged 65 and over.
Mr Hasan said while the pharmacy would hate to turn people away, chemists had not been informed of payment processes or whether they were permitted to provide vaccines to residents of other jurisdictions.
Mr Hasan said, while he had stocked up, many NSW pharmacies would be struggling with supply and were under pressure due to staff shortages.
"I think it was hard to foresee the flu season being as severe as it is," he said. "I think everybody's playing catch up, the government's playing catch up."
Simon Blacker, ACT branch president at Pharmacy Guild of Australia, said they'd been in discussions with ACT Health last week about providing free vaccines to all residents.
Mr Blacker said supply of vaccines had been raised as an issue at the time, however, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has since released more influenza doses.
Mr Blacker said most ACT pharmacists had moved from walk-in to booking-only appointments in the last week or so, to cope with demand.
He said ACT pharmacies will support the rollout of free vaccines should the ACT take that step in coming weeks.
"The more people vaccinated the better, this is a severe influenza season," he said.
"It's still early in the season but there are a portion of the population that haven't chosen to receive an influenza vaccination."
The NSW Health spokesman said details relating to flu vaccine payments and processes was available online.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
