A previous national Muay Thai champion has admitted to supplying drugs, possessing replica guns and ammunition after a police raid of her Kaleen home.
Felicity Marie Loiterton, 29, appeared via telephone in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday morning, when she pleaded guilty to charges of supplying methamphetamine, possessing ammunition, possessing a declared substance with authorisation and two counts of possessing firearms.
Court documents state Loiterton was found with a gel blaster replica gun in April when police saw her enter a car she was renting parked outside her Kaleen home, and placed items down the front of her pants as they spoke to her boyfriend.
Police told Loiterton to get out of the car and remove the items and she refused to, telling officers she had a gel blaster down the front of her shorts.
The 29-year-old eventually complied with police and lifted the front of her shirt, revealing a silver pistol handle sticking out of the waistband of her shorts.
Loiterton told officers the replica gun was hers and given to her by a friend.
A search of Loiterton's black Nautica bag, strapped around her chest, uncovered five yellow round tablets suspected to be diazepam and cannabis.
The kickboxer told police she did not know there was tablets in her bag and confirmed she was not currently prescribed any medication by a doctor.
The Kaleen woman was arrested and later granted bail, with conditions including not to be in possession of any firearms.
A police raid of Loiterton's home in July uncovered a black gel blaster shotgun in a shopping bag on the kitchen floor and four rounds of .22 ammunition in a bottom drawer in her bedroom.
She told police the replica shotgun was not hers and someone else had left it there, and the ammunition belonged to her son's registered firearm.
Bomb technicians also had to be called to the home after commercial grade fireworks and modified fireworks were allegedly found on the dining table.
Officers found methamphetamine in a small clip seal bag, along with a small set of scales, numerous empty small clip seal bags, a tin containing $1600 in $50 notes and a iPhone in a pink case with multiple messages between Loiterton and numerous people about the sale of the drug.
Police also allegedly located a Taser, double sided blade throwing knife and double-sided blade butterfly knife.
The 2019 flyweight division Australian Muay Thai champion was previously charged with a range of charges, however three of them were dropped by the prosecution on Friday.
The kickboxing champion, who was refused bail twice, previously entered not guilty pleas to some of the charges and was scheduled for a hearing in November.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15 and remains behind bars.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
