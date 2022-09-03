The Canberra Times
Sebastian Srna charged over Woden district police raid allegedly uncovering drugs, $64,000 and guns

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:01am, first published 2:30am
Drugs allegedly seized from Srna's Garran home on Friday. Picture by ACT Policing

A drug bust of a Garran home has allegedly revealed significant quantities of a range of illicit substances, wads of cash and multiple firearms.

