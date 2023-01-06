The Canberra Times
Kevin Thomas Clarke charged with driving offences granted bail, set for pilot circle sentencing in ACT Supreme Court

By Toby Vue
January 7 2023 - 5:30am
Kevin Thomas Clarke with one of his supporters as he walked out of court on Friday. Picture by Toby Vue

A driver who sped towards a police officer has been urged to "apply every fibre" of his strength to a drug rehabilitation program as his case is set to be the pilot of an alternate Supreme Court sentencing method for Indigenous offenders.

