A woman has been granted bail, accused of threatening to kill an "absolutely terrified" stranger with a broken glass bottle while covered in blood in a Lyneham car park.
Alana Distephano, 33, of Braddon, appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
She has not yet entered pleas to charges of assault, reckless threat to kill a person, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent. Distephano is also accused of breaching a good behaviour order.
Police documents state at about 4.30pm on Tuesday the alleged victim drove into Corio Villa Court car park in Lyneham.
It is said the woman exited her car and saw another person, later identified as Distephano, enter the carpark with blood covering her arms, hands and shirt. Small cuts on her arms were bleeding freely.
Distephano was carrying a glass bottle with the top broken off, leaving sharp, jagged edges, and threatened the other woman, police say.
It is alleged Distephano began yelling threats to the effect of "I hate you" and "I'm going to bash you up".
As she approached the alleged victim, Distephano is accused of raising the broken bottle towards her and saying: "I am going to kill you".
Police allege the defendant then pulled a pair of prescription glasses off the woman's face, before slapping her four times on the left cheek and pushing her backwards.
The woman was so scared she didn't feel any pain and called out for help in fear of her life, police say.
It is alleged a male passer-by heard the calls for help and placed himself in-between the two women, allowing the alleged victim to call the police.
Defence lawyer West asked the court to grant her client bail, saying Distephano did not know the alleged victim's exact address.
She argued strict bail conditions would ameliorate any risks and her client was willing to engage in alcohol and drug counselling.
"It is alleged alcohol was a factor in this incident," West said.
She told the court Distephano had engaged a job agency and was looking for work after previously running her own business in the beauty industry.
The prosecution opposed bail but Magistrate Ken Archer granted the request with conditions including not to enter the suburb of Lyneham and to abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs.
Mr Archer told the court the alleged victim "must've been absolutely terrified" and experienced "a high degree of fear and anxiety".
He said the alleged crime "suggests a degree of psychological unwellness" fuelled by excessive consumption of alcohol.
"It could only have been a terrifying experience," he said.
"The behaviour was, on the face of it, bordering on what would be described as psychotic."
The magistrate spoke directly to Distephano: "You would be well advised to take advantage of any time you may now have to put your house in order."
Distephano is expected to reappear in the ACT Magistrates Court on January 27.
