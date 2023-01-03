The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Peter Corlett's Ben Chifley statue vandalised again, as pipe broken off

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 4 2023 - 11:22am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sculptor Peter Corlett with his Curtin-Chifley sculpture before it was vandalised. Picture by Susan Gordon-Brown.

Vandals have done it again. They have returned to Canberra's beloved statue of prime minister Ben Chifley and broken off his pipe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.