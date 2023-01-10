The Canberra Times
Chisholm woman Donna Jean Pricsina refused bail by ACT court after alleged Tuggeranong jewellery theft

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe, and Toby Vue
January 11 2023
Two women stole an $8999 gold necklace and a $4499 gold pendant from a jewellery store before escaping in a stolen BMW, police allege.

