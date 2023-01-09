The work-from-home era could be well on the way out in 2023 as workplaces pull out all the stops to entice their staff back into the office.
Basketball courts, yoga studios and "hotel-quality" end-of-trip facilities are among the features that will await some Canberra office workers in the new year.
Ray White Canberra moved into new office digs in early December, and the space for its 35 staff members is a far cry from most workplaces.
The list of features reads more like a Silicon Valley tech hub than a real estate office, complete with a basketball court, gym, running track, games room and podcast studio.
Ray White Canberra sales director Alec Brown said the new Greenway space took inspiration from other successful offices in the business.
"Off the back of our Belconnen office, which has a number of the same features, we've just seen an advantage in providing a workplace that is beyond just desks and computers," he said.
He said the group has flexible working arrangements but the new office promotes a collaborative environment when staff are in the workplace.
"The team, as much as we banded together during that remote work period, we do get a lot of enjoyment out of being together again," Mr Brown said.
"We just felt it was important to be able to make an environment that people are excited to come to work and have an outlet outside of hours that they can enjoy."
While workers across the country have gradually returned to CBD offices, Canberra's workforce is lagging, figures released by the Property Council of Australia show.
In November, Canberra recorded the lowest occupancy levels across the capital cities, dipping from 57 per cent in October to 52 per cent.
On peak days, 67 per cent of Canberrans were working from the office but on low days the volume dropped to 30 per cent.
Ross Grove, acting ACT executive director at the Property Council of Australia, said the modest drop in occupancy would need to be addressed.
"Turning this around will take a degree of leadership from both the industry itself and office tenants across the private and public sectors," he said.
"We need to position the office as both a staff career development and mentoring opportunity every bit as much as we make the case for all the productivity benefits that accumulate to the employer."
More than a third of Australian businesses (34 per cent) surveyed in June by the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported having staff currently teleworking, or working from home.
Large businesses were more likely to have staff working from home at 71 per cent, compared to medium and small businesses (40 per cent and 33 per cent respectively).
Staff flexibility was cited as the main factor contributing to these working arrangements.
Flexible working arrangements have created a space for businesses like Queensland-based Officemaps.
The software system generates an employee directory that can be used to arrange the office floor plan, book desk spaces and allocate car parks.
Chief experience officer at Officemaps Robert Wilkinson said a desire for remote work doesn't need to render the office obsolete.
But it does mean employers should be prepared to discuss flexibility around working from home with their staff.
"In 2023 an element of discussion and negotiation of remote working arrangements is expected, particularly when onboarding new employees," Mr Wilkinson said.
Offices are no longer stuffy spaces where workers long to be outside. Instead, new buildings - and refurbished ones - are being designed with a range of health and wellbeing features to entice staff.
Canberra's West Block is currently undergoing a major $12 million overhaul, with completion of the Parkes office building set for 2023.
"Hotel-quality" end-of-trip facilities, a yoga studio and bike workshop are all in the plans for the new A-grade office.
There's even talk of a Peloton bicycle studio for future office workers.
One City Hill, a six-storey office complex under construction on London Circuit, is also putting health and wellbeing front and centre in its design.
End-of-trip facilities will include male, female and gender neutral bathrooms, ironing stations, towel service and bike storage.
Meanwhile measures such as an oversized lobby, touchless doors, air purifiers and antibacterial handrails will also be incorporated to mitigate the risks associated with any future pandemic events.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
