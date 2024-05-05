The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Traumatic': ACT school suspensions increase after COVID

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
May 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rate of suspensions in ACT high schools have hit their highest level in six years, new Education Directorate figures show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.