The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Top Canberra property sales of 2022, according to CoreLogic Best of the Best report

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
December 13 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Deakin home that sold for $9 million in October was the top property sale of 2022, and the biggest on-market residential sale in Canberra's history, despite a more uncertain year in the real estate market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.