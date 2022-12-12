A Deakin home that sold for $9 million in October was the top property sale of 2022, and the biggest on-market residential sale in Canberra's history, despite a more uncertain year in the real estate market.
Property data firm CoreLogic released its annual Best of the Best Report on Tuesday, wrapping up the biggest sales of the year.
The top five list includes two houses in Deakin, two in Yarralumla and one in Forrest.
Together they totaled more than $33 million, about $5 million more than last year's top five.
The most expensive sale of the year, 82 Empire Circuit, Deakin, sold in October after two years on the market.
The grand five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2000 by prominent Canberra developer and Supabarn founder Eric Koundouris and his wife Georgia.
Selling agent Bill Lyristakis of Berkely Residential said he was always confident the home would set a new benchmark for the ACT residential market due to its location, views and custom build.
He said the sale shows there are still buyers shopping around in Canberra's high-end property market.
"While there is a lot of fair commentary about the state of the market and higher interest rates, there are always buyers for special properties, at times vendors and agents must be patient to get the desired result," he said.
CoreLogic's list was followed by 81 Dominion Circuit, Deakin, which changed hands for $6.6 million in April with Blackshaw Manuka.
A six-bedroom house at 2 Blakely Row, Yarralumla was next at $6.4 million, sold by Belle Property Canberra.
The final two sales were 34 Arthur Circle, Forrest ($5.63 million) and 48 Musgrave Street, Yarralumla ($5.4 million), both sold by Blackshaw Manuka.
Of the three sales led by his team, Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka said the results showed the strength of the ACT's premium property market.
"It's been a really interesting year in residential real estate sales, we've had consecutive interest rate rises in that period, there's uncertainty around inflation and other key factors in the economy," he said.
"Having said that, as a team we sold slightly more [in total sales value] than we did last calendar year.
"I think these particular sales indicate the desirability and the maturity of the premium-end residential market in Canberra."
A number of other top-tier homes didn't make the CoreLogic list but could have placed in the top five if they had been eligible.
CoreLogic's top sales are based on properties that have transacted over the year, however some may not be included due to lag in reporting times, long settlements and non-disclosure agreements.
Real estate stalwart Peter Blackshaw's former home at 18 Monaro Crescent, Red Hill changed hands twice in 2022, selling in May for $6.4 million and again in November for $6.85 million.
Both sales were handled by Berkely Residential.
Another two Blackshaw Manuka sales would have made their way up the list, however settlements on the properties are still pending.
A home at 2 Wickham Crescent, Red Hill sold earlier this month for $5.8 million, while 66 Arthur Circle, Forrest sold for $5.7 million in November.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
