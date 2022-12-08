The Canberra Times
Throsby suburb price record broken as interstate buyer snaps up 10 Verreaux Crescent after auction

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:03pm, first published December 8 2022 - 12:00pm
A six-bedroom home has set a price record for Throsby as the property market ramps up ahead of Christmas. Picture supplied

A six-bedroom home in Throsby sold for $2,005,500 this week, scraping in by $500 to break the suburb record.

