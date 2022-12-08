A six-bedroom home in Throsby sold for $2,005,500 this week, scraping in by $500 to break the suburb record.
More than 100 groups walked through the doors of the two-storey home at 10 Verreaux Crescent throughout the sale campaign.
Selling agent Yash Sethi of New Door Properties said despite an "uncertain" market, the property was extremely popular.
"We decided to go for a five-week campaign, slightly longer than usual because it was the closing of the year and the market was very uncertain," he said.
"We had nearly 110 groups inspect it and roughly 40 contracts were issued."
The property went to auction in November with about seven registered bidders, Mr Sethi said, but was passed in at $1,925,000.
A few weeks of negotiations followed, before an interstate buyer purchased the home for the record-breaking sum.
Mr Sethi said the house appealed to so many groups due to its size and the ability to separate it into two.
"The owners actually built this house for themselves to keep but they just changed their location and they moved to Whitlam," he said.
"Upstairs there were four bedrooms with two en suites, an in-ground spa and nice, low maintenance backyard.
"Downstairs there was a two-bedroom unit, with a family dining and living area with a main bathroom, which made it very, very practical living for two extended families or if somebody wants to lease it out downstairs."
Mr Sethi said he was "very positive from day one" the home was capable of selling for a record price.
"This is only the third property [in Throsby] which has crossed $2 million but keeping in mind both the other two properties were sold when the market was its best ever shape," he said.
The previous record was set in July when 21 Perunga Rise, Throsby sold for $2,005,000.
Prior to that, 47 Shingleback Street, Throsby held the record after selling in late 2021 for $2,001,000.
As Christmas approaches, Mr Sethi said the next two weeks will be busy and he is expecting to complete another four or five transactions.
Auctions are also ramping up as the year comes to a close.
The combined capital cities are expected to host 2719 auctions for the week to Sunday, making it the busiest auction week since late-May, CoreLogic data shows.
Canberra is set to host 143 auctions this week, up 14.4 per cent on last week's activity.
The final clearance rate from last week's auctions came in at 64.8 per cent for Canberra, marking the most successful result across the capital cities.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
