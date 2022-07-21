Throsby house breaks suburb record with $2.005 million sale

A three-bedroom house in Throsby has broken the suburb price record after selling for $2.005 million via private negotiations.
The home at 21 Perunga Rise, Throsby, brought in around 100 groups during the campaign, resulting in four offers.
The "design-focused" home was attractive to "downsizers looking for something compact across one level", said selling agent Josh Morrissey of HIVE Property.
Sitting on about 670 square metres of land, the single-level house is compact but with "enough storage to hold [the owner's] boat and caravan securely" and was designed with low maintenance in mind, he said.
"DNA Architecture designed the home, and it was built by VisCon Homes, which was a collaboration that resulted in a one-of-a-kind offering to the area," Morrissey added.
"The interest and enquiry were consistently high throughout the campaign, with most of the interest coming locally from people looking to downsize."
The previous suburb record belonged to 47 Singleback Street, which sold for $2.001 million in January.
Morrissey said it was always hard to know when a property would sell for record prices, but the "exceptional execution" of the home is what pushed it over the line.
"You never really know what level the market will take [a home] to until you're on the market - we knew it would be well received, and the value was clearly evident," he said.
"The floor plan was designed as a forever home, so every little detail was considered.
"There has never been a house like this available in the area which contributed to the final sale price, so the sale really took care of itself."
The home's main features include a gourmet kitchen, spacious bedrooms, hydronic heating throughout, a large patio and entertaining area, and a stand-out black-and-white interior.
