The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Throsby house breaks suburb record with $2.005 million sale

By Sara Garrity
Updated July 21 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The house brought in around 100 groups during the campaign, resulting in four offers.

A three-bedroom house in Throsby has broken the suburb price record after selling for $2.005 million via private negotiations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.