The developer behind the long-awaited Gungahlin cinema has proposed a major residential development on a neighbouring block of land.
Meanwhile, the decade-old cinema plans are still afoot, the developer says.
Krnc Group have released plans for a mixed-use complex with 280 apartments, to be called Trams Square.
The 10,000-square-metre site, known as block 4 section 12, is bordered by Hibberson, Kate Crace and Efkarpdis Streets and is steps away from the Gungahlin Place tram stop.
It is located next to block 3, section 12, occupied by the Defence Housing Australia headquarters, and block 4, section 12, earmarked for the cinema.
Trams Square is proposed to include 185 residential apartments and 95 build-to-rent apartments across three buildings, up to 13 storeys high.
A total 3000 square metres of ground floor commercial and retail spaces are also planned for the project.
Community consultation is currently underway, ahead of a formal development application submission.
Krnc Group director John Krnc said the Trams Square precinct would be a hub of activity once complete.
"We're looking to bring new retailers into the town centre and we are seeking interest out in the marketplace currently on that," he said.
The plans include large open courtyards to encourage pedestrian access and use, while apartments will range in size up to penthouses on the top levels.
Subject to approvals, the development is anticipated for completion in 2025.
Mr Krnc said the cinema plans are still underway, with more details likely to be released in the new year.
"We're currently in discussions with a cinema operator ... so we're reviewing that currently and hopefully we'll be able to announce something early next year on the direction of the cinema," he said.
Gungahlin residents were told in 2013 a seven-screen cinema complex was in the works, with Greater Union the preferred operator.
In 2016, Dendy was announced as the preferred operator under new plans to complete the cinema by 2018.
The development application was approved in 2017 but plans stalled until 2019 when it was announced United Cinemas would operate the movie theatre.
The most recent plans for the cinema have been approved, Mr Krnc said, however it is unclear who the operator will be.
The developer is inviting feedback on the Trams Square proposal through an online form and an in-person session on December 8.
Gungahlin Community Council president Henley Samuel said the development proposal looked promising but he was keen to see more details.
He said more commercial and retail spaces were generally good for the town centre, but would like to know the types of businesses that would occupy the spaces.
Mr Henley said ensuring there was sufficient customer parking was also essential.
The council has contacted Krnc Group to request a presentation and find out more about the proposal.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
