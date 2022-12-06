The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Home owners forking out hundreds more each month to cover repayments after the RBA's eight cash rate rises in 2022

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated December 6 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra home owners who purchased a property before the 2022 rate rise cycle could be paying $1500 more each month to cover their loan repayments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.