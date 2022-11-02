The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Price rises push a quarter of Australians to household budget brink: researchers

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
November 2 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than one in four Australians say they are struggling to make ends meet with their current incomes, according to new ANU research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.