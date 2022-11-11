A sprawling Red Hill home, formerly owned by real estate stalwart Peter Blackshaw, has hit the market six months after it sold for $6.4 million.
The current owners purchased 18 Monaro Crescent, known as Brackenreg, from the Blackshaw family in May this year.
The transaction only settled about a week ago and the home has returned to the market with price expectations in the high-$6 million range.
Built in 1927, the original home was designed by Canberra architect Kenneth Oliphant.
The four-bedroom home has been renovated and extended over time and sits on an acre block with a tennis court at the rear.
A deep wine cellar with enough room to store 1500 bottles is also among the property's luxury features.
ACT Heritage Register records state the property was originally developed for James Carrington Brackenreg, chief lands inspector for the Federal Capital Commission, and his wife.
Mr Blackshaw and his wife Andrea purchased the home in 1992 for $800,000. It was previously owned by Blackshaw's father.
Mr Blackshaw sold his eponymous real estate business in 2007 but the name continues to be associated with some of Canberra's largest real estate transactions.
The Blackshaw family home was listed for sale earlier this year with Bill Lyristakis of Berkely Residential.
Mr Lyristakis is once again the listing agent acting on behalf of the current owners, who could fetch a substantial sum based on recent sales in the suburb.
Earlier this week, a largely original 1950s home on an acre block in Red Hill sold for $5.9 million.
The five-bedroom property at 4 Torres Street had been on the market for just over a week when it sold, however a private campaign had been underway for some time.
CoreLogic records show the home last sold in May 2020 for $4,031,000.
Selling agent Theo Koutsikamanis of Bastion Property Group said most of the interested buyers saw the property as a "blank canvas" and an opportunity for a knock-down rebuild.
"We did have interest from those that were looking at retaining the home that is on there, but more who wanted to build a new grand home on it," he said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
