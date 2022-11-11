The Canberra Times
Art haus apartments proposed for 91-93 Northbourne Avenue, Turner

Updated November 11 2022 - 1:52pm, first published 11:30am
An early render of the art haus apartments proposed for Northbourne Avenue. Picture Judd Studio

A new apartment complex has been proposed for a prime site in Turner, with 119 units planned across a nine-storey building.

