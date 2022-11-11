A new apartment complex has been proposed for a prime site in Turner, with 119 units planned across a nine-storey building.
Known as art haus, the development site is 91-93 Northbourne Avenue and is currently occupied by a three-storey office block.
The developer is seeking community feedback on the proposal before a development application is submitted in mid-November.
A mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units are planned for the complex, with the largest floor plans spanning more than 200 square metres.
The block is owned and being developed by 91 Northbourne Pty Ltd.
One of the company's directors, David Shearer of urban design firm Spacelab, said the project had been in the works for about three years.
Mr Shearer said his 32 years of working in the apartment industry, including as a director at Independent Property Group, had helped to inform the design of art haus.
The apartments are being designed with owner-occupiers in mind, particularly those downsizing from a standalone house.
"We're specifically looking at owner occupiers who have quite possibly spent a lot of time tentatively looking at moving out of their house but they've just consistently been let down by what the offering is," Mr Shearer said.
The development will target a minimum silver standard of the Livable Housing Guidelines, which aim for adaptable homes to accommodate the abilities of all occupants.
"There's wider spaces, bigger bathrooms, better proportioned bedrooms. Everything is just that little bit more considered," Mr Shearer said.
"Even the smallest one-bedroom apartments have a double vanity ... a freestanding bath and a separate shower."
The car bays will also be oversized to give buyers the choice to have an enclosed garage.
In the kitchen, every apartment will have a full-size pantry - something often sacrificed in designing inner city apartments.
"The larger apartments may have walk-in pantries and double fridges," Mr Shearer said.
Following a consultation in 2020, the National Capital Design Review Panel provided early feedback for the developer, questioning the functionality of some of the apartment layouts.
"The panel does not support arrangements that demonstrate kitchens located in entry halls, that are detached from living areas or where entries to bedrooms are provided through bathrooms," the panel said.
"The panel also considers that there is an opportunity to provide appropriate storage within each apartment as they currently lack storage as presented."
The developer's response to this feedback is expected to be included in the formal development application.
Parking will be provided across three basement levels, with vehicle entry proposed for Gould Street.
A rooftop terrace with barbecue areas and a plunge pool is also proposed.
Judd Studio has been engaged as the architect, while Spacelab will lead the urban and landscape design.
Mr Shearer said the building facade would feature an ecosystem of greenery and planting to avoid a "concrete box" look.
The green walls have been designed in a way that would mitigate risk of water ingress, he said.
"One of the biggest failures when you put planting on balconies and buildings is you basically introduce the potential for water to get into the building," he said.
"So we've designed a system that sits outside the fabric of the building.
"It's definitely not going to look anything like a concrete box. And we would expect it will be certainly a leading example of how apartment buildings can be."
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
Subject to approvals, Mr Shearer hopes to begin construction at the end of 2023.
A series of community consultation sessions are scheduled for November. More information is available here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.