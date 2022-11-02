A rental-only precinct with 700 apartments, a solar farm and optional car spaces is one step closer in Denman Prospect as the first development application is lodged.
Capital Estate Developments, part of Terry Snow's Capital Airport Group, is seeking approval for the first of three stages for The Borough, an entirely build-to-rent precinct with a proportion of affordable homes.
The first stage proposes 162 apartments across two, six-storey buildings fronting Holborow Avenue.
The emerging build-to-rent model refers to large-scale rental housing held in single ownership and professionally managed, as opposed to typical developments where dwellings are sold to individual owners.
Capital Estate Developments will partner with Jega, the builder behind Kingsborough Village in Kingston, on the project.
Taking inspiration from Kingsborough, the proposed development will feature solar panels, electric car charging stations and drone landing zones.
Community gardens, rooftop spaces and a gym will also be on offer to residents.
If approved, stage one is expected to be completed and occupied in early- to mid-2024.
Nick McDonald Crowley, director of project delivery at Capital Estate Developments, said young professionals and essential workers were among the target market for The Borough.
"We will be competing against areas like Northbourne Avenue in terms of places that you otherwise might like to rent, but there's just a different feel to the amenity out here ... it's just got a bit more of a relaxed, residential feel about it but you're still living in an apartment complex," he said.
A solar farm with more than 3000 solar panels is proposed for the development and is estimated to generate 2.2 million kilowatts of power each year.
Battery storage will enable residents to live mostly "off-grid", the development application states.
The developer also aims to bulk-buy power from energy providers at low demand times, to be stored and then sold to residents at the lowest daily network prices for any additional power required.
As part of a proposed car parking strategy, the rental apartments will not be assigned a car space. Instead, residents will be able to lease a space at market rate.
The model will offer greater flexibility for those who do not require a car, the plans stated.
Two shared cars will also be provided for residents to hire, plus dedicated rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations and bicycle parking.
Of the first 162 apartments, 78 will be offered as affordable rental options.
Capital Estate Developments is in the early stages of engaging a community housing provider to manage the affordable units.
The Borough development is exempt from requiring pre-development application community consultation, due to its location and given there are no existing dwellings within 100 metres of the site.
However, Molonglo Valley Community Forum convenor Ryan Hemsley said there had been considerable media coverage of the development.
"Certainly we've been aware that this was coming along the pipeline," he said.
"Obviously now the time comes when, if people are interested and keen to learn more about the DA there is now that opportunity to review the files and provide any feedback."
Mr Hemsley said The Borough was a "compelling proposition" for the region.
Public submissions on the development application close on November 16.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
