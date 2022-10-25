About 700 residents will one day call Dairy Road home if plans released by Canberra developer Molonglo are successful.
The developer has launched the long-awaited masterplan for the residential project and is seeking community feedback on initial designs.
The plans include 500 dwellings that would be spread across 13 buildings and arranged around a new wetlands ecosystem.
It marks a significant step forward in Molonglo's 10-year plan for the 14-hectare site between Fyshwick and the Jerrabomberra Wetlands.
International design practice David Chipperfield Architects has been chosen for the project.
It will mark the first residential project in Australia for the group, which has offices in London, Berlin, Milan and Shanghai.
Each of the residential buildings will be three to four storeys high with homes ranging from compact studios to generous terraces.
The dwellings will be delivered in stages, with the first homes forecast for completion in 2025, subject to approvals.
While the Territory Plan Variation allows up to eight storeys and 1300 dwellings on the site, the developer has opted for a smaller development.
Molonglo co-director Nikos Kalogeropolous said the design aims to strike a balance between "density and openness".
"At this scale we can achieve a design outcome that is generous and modest, supporting all the things that are important - landscape, a mix of privacy and communality, intimacy, habitability," he said.
The developer released the Estate Development Plan in June this year, proposing a series of road and transport changes to support the future development.
The development will also be all electric, in line with the ACT government's efforts to transition away from gas to an electricity-driven jurisdiction.
Alongside the residential component will be an "industrious neighbourhood", designed by UK architecture firm Assemble.
Ten new flexible warehouse buildings will be built with possible uses from live-work studios and manufacturing to sporting or community centres.
Two wetlands will be constructed as part of the development: one in the industrial part of the site and one in the residential area.
Mr Kalogeropolous said the ecosystems will capture and treat surface water before it is released into the neighbouring wetlands.
"Few people are aware that currently, surface water from Fyshwick flows into the wetlands largely untreated," he said.
"We had the opportunity with Dairy Road to treat water to a much higher quality than it currently is."
Sydney-based Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture has also been engaged for the project.
Molonglo is inviting the Canberra community to explore the future vision for the site with a series of events running from November 6 to December 4, 2022.
The exhibition, titled Terrestrial Urbanism, will include food events, a design market, workshops and design presentations.
READ MORE:
The developer will use the feedback in its development application submissions early next year.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.
About 700 residents will one day call Dairy Road home if plans released by Canberra developer Molonglo are successful.
The developer has launched the long-awaited masterplan for the residential project and is seeking community feedback on initial designs.
The plans include 500 dwellings that would be spread across 13 buildings and arranged around a new wetlands ecosystem.
It marks a significant step forward in Molonglo's 10-year plan for the 14-hectare site between Fyshwick and the Jerrabomberra Wetlands.
International design practice David Chipperfield Architects has been chosen for the project.
It will mark the first residential project in Australia for the group, which has offices in London, Berlin, Milan and Shanghai.
Each of the residential buildings will be three to four storeys high with homes ranging from compact studios to generous terraces.
The dwellings will be delivered in stages, with the first homes forecast for completion in 2025, subject to approvals.
While the Territory Plan Variation allows up to eight storeys and 1300 dwellings on the site, the developer has opted for a smaller development.
Molonglo co-director Nikos Kalogeropolous said the design aims to strike a balance between "density and openness".
"At this scale we can achieve a design outcome that is generous and modest, supporting all the things that are important - landscape, a mix of privacy and communality, intimacy, habitability," he said.
The developer released the Estate Development Plan in June this year, proposing a series of road and transport changes to support the future development.
The development will also be all electric, in line with the ACT government's efforts to transition away from gas to an electricity-driven jurisdiction.
Alongside the residential component will be an "industrious neighbourhood", designed by UK architecture firm Assemble.
Ten new flexible warehouse buildings will be built with possible uses from live-work studios and manufacturing to sporting or community centres.
Two wetlands will be constructed as part of the development: one in the industrial part of the site and one in the residential area.
Mr Kalogeropolous said the ecosystems will capture and treat surface water before it is released into the neighbouring wetlands.
"Few people are aware that currently, surface water from Fyshwick flows into the wetlands largely untreated," he said.
"We had the opportunity with Dairy Road to treat water to a much higher quality than it currently is."
Sydney-based Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture has also been engaged for the project.
Molonglo is inviting the Canberra community to explore the future vision for the site with a series of events running from November 6 to December 4, 2022.
The exhibition, titled Terrestrial Urbanism, will include food events, a design market, workshops and design presentations.
READ MORE:
The developer will use the feedback in its development application submissions early next year.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.