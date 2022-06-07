Molonglo Group has released part of its broader vision for Dairy Road, a step along the way to transforming the site into a commercial and residential neighbourhood.
Future development will likely include restaurants, a corner store, cultural venues, community services and accommodation, though a master plan expected later this year will confirm the development's eventual form.
The Estate Development Plan opened to public consultation this week, ahead of submission for development approval to pave the way for future works at the site.
The group wants a new bus stop on Dairy Road connected to the Fyshwick bus route #56, an active travel path along Dairy Road connecting to Jerrabomberra Wetlands and the Lake Burley Griffin Loop, and a shared active travel path from Dairy Road to Mildura Street, connecting to Fyshwick Markets and Canberra Avenue rapid bus network #R2.
Road changes would include a new roundabout on Dairy Road and improvements to the on/off ramps to the Monaro Highway.
Construction work is expected to begin at the end of the year.
A planning report for the site released in July 2020 proposed 1300 residential dwellings, accommodating 2000 people, though the master plan will confirm the final figure.
The group has also indicated health and wellness businesses will be a focus of the future precinct, with several sporting facilities already tenants.
The developer has also applied to buy a parcel of land south of the Dairy Road site which, if approved, would be turned into a dog park.
The proposal was designed to address concerns from Jerrabomberra Wetlands managers that a lack of recreational facilities at the development could lead to the wetlands being overused by residents.
The Woodlands and Wetlands Trust has proposed a path directing cyclists and runners behind the wetlands from Eastlake Parade through to Dairy Road, rather than the current path through Jerrabomberra.
Grant Battersby, a board member of the Woodlands and Wetlands Trust, said the wetlands were facing development pressure on either side, with a marked increase in people using the wetlands.
"It's one of the main cycle routes around the lake, and that's not going to stop," he said. "But it's trying to keep people away from the more sensitive ecological areas that will continue to be a balance."
Molonglo director Nikos Kalogeropoulos said a parcel of land managed by the ACT Parks and Conservation Service between Dairy Road and the wetlands would provide separation and delineation between the site and the conservation area.
"We are working with our landscape architects, a specialist wetlands ecologist and a local ecologist to prepare a carefully considered design for this parcel of land," he said.
"The land will be regenerated with native plantings and infrastructure designed to reduce human impact on the wetland ecosystem.
"Access to sensitive areas will be restricted, screens will protect habitat and a pedestrian-only gravel path will slow human movement and direct people either north or south to existing wetland entrances."
The future development will be all electric, in keeping with the ACT government's plan to legislate against new suburbs connecting to gas.
Mr Kalogeropoulos said it was important the future community aligned with the philosophy of the place and respected the neighbouring wetlands ecosystem.
He said developers were working on an experimental garden toward the north of the site, with traditional lawn being replaced with a natural landscape designed to thrive without permanent irrigation.
"We are moving slowly and carefully over the next 10 years, and carefully communicating the vision and values of the place, so that an aligned community can organically manifest," Mr Kalogeropoulos said.
"We accept that Dairy Road won't be for everyone, but we hope it appeals to people who value kindness and taking care of themselves, others, the environment and future generations and those who are generous and ecologically minded."
Molonglo will give public presentations on the plan on Wednesday evening, and June 15. More information is available here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
