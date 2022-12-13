The Canberra Times
The Markets Belconnen residential development to offer electric vehicle charger for every apartment owner

December 14 2022 - 5:30am
EV On co-founder Aliqua James, front, with Custom Apartments directors Shane Anderson, Peter Micalos and Mena Ibrahim at the sales office for Belconnen residential development The Markets. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The developers of a Belconnen apartment complex are looking to lead the way in Canberra's fossil fuel phase-out, with plans to install an electric vehicle charging station for every one of its 313 apartments.

