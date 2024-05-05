The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Before Meta blocks news in your feed, here's how you can support journalism

By Acm Newsroom
Updated May 6 2024 - 8:45am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The editors of The Canberra Times and Australia's leading regional newspapers have a direct message for their thousands of followers on social media: before Meta blocks news in your feed, sign up as a subscriber to support the local journalism you trust to keep your community strong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.