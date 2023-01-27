The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT court refuses bail for Comanchero bikie Axel Sidaros charged with speeding, weapon offences

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comanchero Axel Sidaros and the knife he allegedly possessed. Pictures supplied

A Comanchero bikie sentenced to jail for shooting up the Canberra home of a former chapter leader is back in court accused of wearing a necklace that concealed a sheathed 10cm knife he said was to "sharpen pencils for work".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.