The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Charge levelled at Bruce Lehrmann over alleged Parliament House rape of Brittany Higgins dropped

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:18pm, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sexual assault charge levelled at Brittany Higgins' alleged rapist has been dropped after the ACT's top prosecutor decided a retrial would present an unacceptable risk to the complainant's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.