A man detained in a citizen's arrest after allegedly wielding an axe during a string of robberies will remain behind bars.
Joshua John Sullivan, 30, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday after he was cleared from a mental health assessment ordered last week.
Magistrate Beth Campbell formally charged Sullivan with three counts of aggravated robbery, one count of unlawful possession of stolen property, one count of possessing an offensive weapon and disabling substances with intent, and one count of using an offensive weapon to hinder his own detention.
Ms Campbell said, on November 20, Sullivan allegedly had a black axe with gold on it which was about 18-24 inches in length.
About 9.40am, he allegedly stole about $500 to $600 from a grocer in Gowrie and threatened to use force with his pick axe.
Furthermore, Sullivan is accused of taking two $10 notes and four $5 notes while threatening to use force on an alleged victim.
Sullivan also allegedly had an official Australian Federal Police badge, which was believed to be stolen, on his person.
A man alleged to be Sullivan emerged from behind a building and surrounding trees before running past a child and two adults in footage supplied by a nearby business to The Canberra Times.
"Following this incident, the man was pursued and detained by members of the public before police attended a short time later and took the man into custody," police said.
An earlier alleged offence from November 13 was also mentioned by Ms Campbell, who said Sullivan allegedly stole about $1000 while armed with a black camping hatchet.
Legal Aid lawyer Jeremy Banwell did not apply for Sullivan to be released on bail and asked for a three-week adjournment.
Sullivan is expected to next face court on December 22.
