A Victorian man has been extradited to the ACT accused of sexually assaulting family members more than a decade ago.
The man, who is not named for legal reasons, appeared via audio-visual link from a witness room in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He faces one count of incest and three counts of an act indecency without consent.
The court heard the alleged indecent acts date back to the mid-2000s, while the alleged incest was said to have happened a few years after.
The defendant, who was extradited after an arrest warrant was issued, did not enter pleas and a defence lawyer applied for bail on his behalf.
A prosecutor did not oppose bail but sought financial surety, saying the seriousness of the charges was a factor.
Special magistrate Margaret Hunter told the defendant: "I'll release you on bail ... on your own undertaking to appear together with a promise to pay the territory the sum of $5000 if you fail to comply [with bail conditions]."
"There may be other consequences if you breach the order," Ms Hunter said.
MORE COURT NEWS
Bail conditions include him residing at his Victorian premises and reporting to the local police every Friday.
He must also not directly or indirectly contact the two alleged victims and a third person.
The court heard he brought his passport, which he had to surrender and he must not apply for another one.
Being within 100m of a point of international departure is also prohibited.
After the magistrate outlined the conditions to him, he said "right, OK".
The case is scheduled for return on January 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.