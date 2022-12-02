The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brittany Higgins receiving treatment in hospital as Bruce Lehrmann rape charge dropped

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated December 2 2022 - 12:35pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brittany Higgins is "in hospital getting the treatment and support she needs", a close friend has said after fears for the alleged victim's life led prosecutors to drop the charge against her accused rapist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.