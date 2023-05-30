The Canberra Times
Bruce Lehrmann settles defamation claim against news.com.au, Samantha Maiden

By Blake Foden
Updated May 30 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:00pm
Bruce Lehrmann, who has discontinued defamation action against News Corp. Picture by Karleen Minney

Bruce Lehrmann has reached an out-of-court settlement with News Corp, bringing an end to his defamation battle with the media company and one of its high-profile journalists.

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

