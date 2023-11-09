The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jan Spate sentenced in ACT court for having restricted drugs

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated November 9 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jan Spate leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale
Jan Spate leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A magistrate has told a former Hall veterinarian, who kept restricted medications "just in case", that she "is not above the law".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.