A magistrate has told a former Hall veterinarian, who kept restricted medications "just in case", that she "is not above the law".
Janet "Jan" Adrienne Spate was sentenced and fined $1000 in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The 78-year-old was scheduled to face a two day hearing, but on Thursday morning she pleaded guilty to possessing restricted substances.
Prosecutor Julia Churchill offered no evidence for 13 other charges, including carrying out a restricted act of veterinary science without authority.
These charges were then withdrawn.
Spate's veterinary registration was cancelled in 2017 after a series of complaints were made against her over a seven-year period.
In 2018 Spate was convicted for pretending to be a registered vet and possessing restricted substances, which she attempted to hide from police under a pillow during a search.
Agreed facts for her most recent crimes state that in November 2022, ACT Policing started an investigation following information provided by the ACT Veterinary Practitioners Board.
In January, officers conducted a search warrant at Spate's business, Jan Spate Animal Supplies, in Hall.
They discovered five restricted substances including anti-inflammatory, and sedative drugs for animals.
Spate told officers words to the effect of: "The prescription medications are there just in case someone brings an animal in and it's drastic and they need it straight away."
"I have used these [prescription medications] ... I've treated animals as recently as Christmas time in 2022," she said.
"Most of the other vets are shut at Christmas time and people haven't got $2000 to spend [to take them to the emergency vet]."
On Thursday, defence lawyer Tim Sharman said Spate had practised as a vet for 45 years but had now retired.
"She's loved and respected by many in the community," Mr Sharman said.
"Because of her background she would be asked by people for advice for pets.
"The medications were left with her. [Spate] would possess them for the purpose of assisting people from time to time."
Mr Sharman told the court Spate now understood she needed to tell people to take the medications away.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston fined Spate $1000 with 12 months to pay.
Mr Theakston said Spate had "made a valuable contribution to the community over a period of time" and had also been involved in "the assistance and guidance of young people".
However, "even someone with a good reputation and a long history of doing appropriate things is not above the law," the magistrate said.
