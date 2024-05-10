Fake agent scammed thousands from aspiring renters, police allege

A man posing as a rental agent scammed aspiring renters out of tens of thousands of dollars, police have alleged.
Kenric Yeung, 33, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, when he pleaded not guilty to a string of fraud charges.
Police allege the man deceived possible renters between February and April 2018 by taking payments to secure a number of rental properties for them.
ACT Policing has reported these payments totalled more than $65,000.
Officers began investigating the alleged scam in 2018 when a number of people claimed Yeung had not secured the properties as promised and ignored requests to refund money.
While reading out the man's charges on Friday, Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said Yeung was accused of taking up to $17,000 from alleged victims.
According to police, Yeung did refund one alleged victim $2,210.
He was bailed in that state and ordered to appear in the territory, where his bid for conditional liberty went unopposed.
Under bail conditions, Yeung must reside in Queensland, not contact the people he is accused of having scammed, surrender his passport, and only enter the ACT for court attendance.
His case is set to return to court in June.
