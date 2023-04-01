A former Hall vet is set to face further charges after being accused of not looking after dogs left in her care and performing surgery on animals.
Janet "Jan" Adrienne Spate faced the ACT Magistrates Court for a review of her bail conditions on Friday.
Spate had previously pleaded not guilty to a single charge of possessing a drug of dependence, namely pentobarbitone.
The 78-year-old also faces a new charge of carrying out a restricted act of veterinary science without authority, and 10 counts of possessing a declared substance.
Earlier this year, ACT Policing and RSPCA investigators executed a search warrant at Spate's home in Hall.
Police claim they located several prescription veterinary medications, controlled drugs, and vet surgery tools and equipment.
In court, a prosecutor sought to impose an additional bail condition, arguing there had been a change in circumstance or fresh evidence.
She argued Spate should not be allowed to care for animals other than her own.
Defence lawyer Tim Sharman told the court this was "not justified".
Mr Sharman said his client had been left to care for two dogs and had difficulty looking after them.
He told the court due to a bail condition preventing her from contacting any vets unless to get medical care for her own pets, Spate arranged to have another person take the dogs to a veterinarian.
"Dogs that she didn't own were thrust into her care and she sought assistance to care for them," Mr Sharman said.
"Why are we here?" he asked special magistrate Rebecca Christensen.
Mr Sharman told the court the attending vet had said one dog's "ear might fall off".
However, the prosecutor argued new statements given to the court "highlight potential further charges".
"There is indication that animals left in [Spate's] care were not looked after and she was performing surgery on them," she said.
The prosecutor told the court there had been "conflicting views on how the dog was injured".
She claimed the dogs were "not being particularly cared for".
Ms Christensen said "the evidence before me doesn't go far" and did not accept the prosecution's application.
"[Spate] acted appropriately and looked after animals in her care," she said.
Spate's bail was continued with conditions not to carry out acts of restricted veterinary science, and not to have any declared substances unless prescribed.
Spate is set to reappear in court on April 26.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
