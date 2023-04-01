The Canberra Times
Former Hall vet Jan Spate faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of not caring for animals

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
April 2 2023 - 5:30am
Jan Spate leaves court in February. Picture by Hannah Neale
Jan Spate leaves court in February. Picture by Hannah Neale

A former Hall vet is set to face further charges after being accused of not looking after dogs left in her care and performing surgery on animals.

