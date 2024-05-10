Fifita's stunning Roosters decision leaves Titans, Raiders demanding answers

Did you hear that?
That was the mutual sigh of Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans fans upon hearing that star back-rower David Fifita was bound for Bondi, raising more questions about the set-up of the NRL salary cap that is supposed to create a fairer competition.
The Roosters have successfully secured Fifita's services on a reported four-year $3.3 million deal from next season after the Queenslander exercised a clause in his contract to arrange a Titans exit before round 10.
The Roosters deal is understood to be worth around $200,000 less per year than his current $1 million-plus salary at the Titans, with Fifita believing that a premiership ring was more likely to be won in Bondi than on the Gold Coast under new coach Des Hasler.
Reigning premiers Penrith was the other NRL club that Fifita weighed up as a possible destination, reportedly offering him three years at $850,000 a season.
But spare a thought for the Raiders.
For the last few years they've been patiently chasing Fifita's signature, repeatedly trying to lure him to the capital and on big money that put a tonne of pressure on the Titans' attempts to keep him too.
Fifita chose to re-sign with the Titans before the 2023 season kicked off, but his contract's get-out clause after Justin Holbrook's sacking left the door ajar for the Raiders and other clubs.
The Raiders opted to not even take part in hunting Fifita this year as it became clear he was using Canberra to pump up his price. And they were right to avoid the conversation this time, because a powerhouse club came in to gazump everyone, and didn't even need to pay Fifita's expected going rate to bolster their already strong squad.
It's now the second time in a year that the Raiders have witnessed a key signing target choose to take less money to join a bigger club, with the Fifita news following Jack Wighton's controversial departure from Canberra to join South Sydney.
In April last season Wighton knocked back a generous $4.4 million, four-year offer to stay with the Raiders, and instead left for Redfern on a deal from 2024 believed to be worth $3.3 million over the same period.
It begs the question how teams like the Titans and Raiders can ever be expected to match bigger, more established and more successful clubs in the talent recruitment game when paying significant overs just isn't enough anymore.
The salary cap is designed not only to regulate how much money is spent by each club on their playing group, but it also helps set the market value for how much players in certain positions should be worth.
Wighton's reduced Souths deal was defended on the basis that he was moving to play centre not five-eighth as he did in Canberra. There's no such argument here for Fifita.
Granted, fans and media can be quick to throw criticism at NRL players that hunt top dollar in their contract negotiations and play hard-ball to get to the sweetest deal.
And if a premiership is truly what Fifita wants more than anything, who are we to resent the 24-year-old's willingness to take a significant pay-cut to potentially have a better shot at achieving that.
But taking more money than less is far easier for everyone to understand than the latter.
The Fifita news also comes the same week that Panthers coach Ivan Cleary was calling for salary cap dispensation for players that are developed by the club the play for, crying foul that Penrith products are being poached.
Well that's been happening to the Raiders for decades too, Ivan.
Many Raiders juniors that made it to first grade have been poached by bigger clubs over the years, and for some time Canberra bosses have been calling for a fairer incentive within the salary cap to help keep the talent developed here from leaving the capital.
It's not the first or last time a situation like that involving Fifita will arise, but every time they do, the fans and clubs are sure to get increasingly frustrated by the current state of play.
As Titans ambassador and Queensland Origin legend Gorden Tallis complained in response to Fifita's exit: "It is a big blow and I am a little bit disappointed".
"This is what I don't get - you have got these struggling clubs down below who are trying to compete in this premiership," Tallis said on Fox Sports.
"[Fifita] is on a three-year deal for $3 million and he goes to a club for less. That's the part I don't get.
"He has shopped himself around, but now you have got to compete with the powerhouses in the game, but he goes for less. I don't believe it.
"When you are at a struggling club like the Tigers and you are trying to compete with the best guys in the competition ... you are paying a guy $1 million a year and yet he goes for less.
"Dave is one of our marquee players and with a bottom side you need players like this to get fans through the gates."
