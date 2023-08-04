The Canberra Raiders are still interested in signing Gold Coast star David Fifita if he chooses to enact the get-out clause in his Titans contract.
It's a clause Fifita is believed to still be mulling over, where the sacking of former Titans coach Justin Holbrook would allow him to leave the Glitter Strip.
Gold Coast captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is set to gain an extra year on his contract as a result of the same clause, with the Raiders expecting a similar thing will happen with Fifita.
But they're still monitoring the situation, having made a play for the State of Origin second-rower during the pre-season.
Fifita opted to re-sign with the Titans, but Holbrook's sacking has reignited Canberra's links with the 23-year-old.
They're reportedly willing to offer him a four-year, $4 million contract to bring him to the capital.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart batted away questions about the fresh Fifita links.
"We're keen on a lot of players who are off-contract," he said.
"We are working very, very hard and long hours on making sure we are recruiting the right people."
While they're interested in Fifita, the Raiders have a track record of refusing to break the bank to sign key players.
Evidence of this will literally run onto Canberra Stadium on Sunday when ex-Raider John Bateman lines up for the Wests Tigers on Sunday.
Bateman agitated for more money in the week of the Raiders' 2019 grand final appearance, despite being contracted to the club until the end of 2021.
Canberra allowed him to explore his options and he ended up walking out on the club to return to England before winding up at Wests this season.
They also opted against re-signing Josh Hodgson when his contract ended last year, despite being a key member of their run to the aforementioned grand final.
The Raiders face some tough decisions over the next few years with club greats Jarrod Croker, Josh Papali'i and Elliott Whitehead all at the back end of their careers.
While the Green Machine continue to struggle to land big signings, like Fifita, from Sydney or Queensland, they have become very effective at bringing young guns to the ACT to develop.
Hudson Young, Corey Horsburgh, Xavier Savage, Emre Guler, Tom Starling and this weekend's back-up hooker Adrian Trevilyan were all brought in as juniors to emerge as NRL young guns.
The Raiders lured promising fullback Chevy Stewart from Cronulla and, as revealed by The Canberra Times, have just re-signed him until at least the end of 2026 as they hope he has a big future with them.
They're also hoping to sign Parramatta and NSW under-19 halfback Ethan Sanders when he's free to join other clubs on November 1.
The Raiders would have allowed Harley Smith-Shields to join the Eels on loan for the rest of the season if it meant Sanders could've joined the Green Machine for 2024.
It's a lot slower and a lot less sexy than landing the big signings, like Fifita, but the Raiders are hoping development can be just as effective.
Although they do need to land a ready-made Jack Wighton replacement for next season, given they don't have time to bring through a five-eighth by next year.
NRL ROUND 23
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Sebastian Kris, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Adrian Trevilyan, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Michael Asomua, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Tom Starling, 21. Trey Mooney, 22. Ethan Strange.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Junior Tupou, 5. Charlie Staines, 6. Daine Laurie, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Alex Twal, 9. Apisai Koroisau (c), 10. David Klemmer, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. John Bateman, 13. Fonua Pole. Interchange: 14. Jake Simpkin, 15. Justin Matamua, 16. Aitasi James, 17. Asu Kepaoa. Reserves: 18. Tallyn Da Silva, 19. Alex Seyfarth, 20. Will Smith, 21. Kit Laulilii, 22. Josh Feledy.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
